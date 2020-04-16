2509 N 148TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill internet access

Light and airy townhome for lease in ideal Goodyear location. This home has 3 bedrooms upstairs, with the laundry upstairs as well. There is a living room, dining area, and kitchen downstairs, with a gas range in the kitchen. Fully furnished and ready for occupancy, high speed internet included, easy access to Goodyear Ballpark and Glendale Baseball Complex, and a short distance from the 10 to get to all other Spring Training stadiumsThere is a remodeled community playground, and the pool and basketball court are just down the street as well.