Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

2509 N 148TH Drive

2509 North 148th Drive · (602) 481-7268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2509 North 148th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Light and airy townhome for lease in ideal Goodyear location. This home has 3 bedrooms upstairs, with the laundry upstairs as well. There is a living room, dining area, and kitchen downstairs, with a gas range in the kitchen. Fully furnished and ready for occupancy, high speed internet included, easy access to Goodyear Ballpark and Glendale Baseball Complex, and a short distance from the 10 to get to all other Spring Training stadiumsThere is a remodeled community playground, and the pool and basketball court are just down the street as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 N 148TH Drive have any available units?
2509 N 148TH Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2509 N 148TH Drive have?
Some of 2509 N 148TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 N 148TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2509 N 148TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 N 148TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2509 N 148TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2509 N 148TH Drive offer parking?
No, 2509 N 148TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2509 N 148TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 N 148TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 N 148TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2509 N 148TH Drive has a pool.
Does 2509 N 148TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 2509 N 148TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 N 148TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 N 148TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 N 148TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 N 148TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
