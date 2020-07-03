All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

2449 N 149th Ln

2449 North 149th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2449 North 149th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
BRAND NEW Never-Lived In Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 169949

Rare opportunity to live in a brand new beautiful home in the new Rio Paseo community. This home features a desirable open floor plan with spacious 10-foot ceilings throughout. Other features include: stainless steel appliances, new front loader washer & dryer, light grey cabinets throughout, gas stove, quartz kitchen countertops, large master bed and bath with upgraded shower, walk-in master closet, tank-less water heater, central air and heating with zone control, private covered patio, and attached 2-car garage. The community includes a pool, park, playground, basketball court and walking trails. Conveniently located 1 mile from the I-10 and 303 freeways, close to Luke AFB, restaurants, and many popular shopping locations in Goodyear and Litchfield Park Area.

Rent is $1650+ 2.5% tax; Security $1650. 12 Month lease. Landlord will pay HOA and tenant responsible for all utilities. Looking for a responsible tenant who will love this home like their own.

Sorry NO PETS or SMOKERS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169949
Property Id 169949

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5385199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 N 149th Ln have any available units?
2449 N 149th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2449 N 149th Ln have?
Some of 2449 N 149th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 N 149th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2449 N 149th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 N 149th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2449 N 149th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2449 N 149th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2449 N 149th Ln offers parking.
Does 2449 N 149th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2449 N 149th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 N 149th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2449 N 149th Ln has a pool.
Does 2449 N 149th Ln have accessible units?
No, 2449 N 149th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 N 149th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2449 N 149th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2449 N 149th Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2449 N 149th Ln has units with air conditioning.

