2449 N 149th Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

BRAND NEW Never-Lived In Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 169949



Rare opportunity to live in a brand new beautiful home in the new Rio Paseo community. This home features a desirable open floor plan with spacious 10-foot ceilings throughout. Other features include: stainless steel appliances, new front loader washer & dryer, light grey cabinets throughout, gas stove, quartz kitchen countertops, large master bed and bath with upgraded shower, walk-in master closet, tank-less water heater, central air and heating with zone control, private covered patio, and attached 2-car garage. The community includes a pool, park, playground, basketball court and walking trails. Conveniently located 1 mile from the I-10 and 303 freeways, close to Luke AFB, restaurants, and many popular shopping locations in Goodyear and Litchfield Park Area.



Rent is $1650+ 2.5% tax; Security $1650. 12 Month lease. Landlord will pay HOA and tenant responsible for all utilities. Looking for a responsible tenant who will love this home like their own.



Sorry NO PETS or SMOKERS.

