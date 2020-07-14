All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

2449 N 142nd Ave

2449 North 142nd Avenue · (602) 792-5320
Location

2449 North 142nd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3065 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous home in Goodyear gated community! Warm and welcoming color palette flowing throughout. Living room has cozy fireplace and built in shelving. Kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and picture window. Full spa bathroom with dual sink vanity and separate soaking tub + shower. Spacious walk in closet. Guest bedrooms and loft upstairs. Oversized backyard features a covered patio with desert landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. This home is sure to go quick, so come see it today!

Show: Lockbox
Pets: No Pets Allowed

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can send the code to and the date of your desired visit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 N 142nd Ave have any available units?
2449 N 142nd Ave has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2449 N 142nd Ave have?
Some of 2449 N 142nd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 N 142nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2449 N 142nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 N 142nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2449 N 142nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2449 N 142nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2449 N 142nd Ave offers parking.
Does 2449 N 142nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2449 N 142nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 N 142nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2449 N 142nd Ave has a pool.
Does 2449 N 142nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2449 N 142nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 N 142nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2449 N 142nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2449 N 142nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2449 N 142nd Ave has units with air conditioning.
