Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
225 S 152nd Ave
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

225 S 152nd Ave

225 South 152nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

225 South 152nd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Centerra

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
New paint and all new flooring! Great price on this 4 bedroom in Goodyear! - This home has all new flooring and paint inside, plus the exterior will be painted soon as well. This 4 bedroom home is priced right and located in a popular neighborhood in Goodyear. Walk to school and just literally minutes from shopping and the I-10. Be the first to live on the new carpet! $1395 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, no pets, $10 mthly admin fee, Goodyear rental tax 2.5% New flooring...no pets please

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5192205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 S 152nd Ave have any available units?
225 S 152nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 225 S 152nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
225 S 152nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 S 152nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 225 S 152nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 225 S 152nd Ave offer parking?
No, 225 S 152nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 225 S 152nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 S 152nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 S 152nd Ave have a pool?
No, 225 S 152nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 225 S 152nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 225 S 152nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 225 S 152nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 S 152nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 S 152nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 S 152nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

