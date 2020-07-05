225 S 152nd Ave

Amenities

New paint and all new flooring! Great price on this 4 bedroom in Goodyear! - This home has all new flooring and paint inside, plus the exterior will be painted soon as well. This 4 bedroom home is priced right and located in a popular neighborhood in Goodyear. Walk to school and just literally minutes from shopping and the I-10. Be the first to live on the new carpet! $1395 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, no pets, $10 mthly admin fee, Goodyear rental tax 2.5% New flooring...no pets please



