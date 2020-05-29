All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

2033 N 135th Dr

2033 North 135th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2033 North 135th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
putting green
garage
hot tub
Gated community, backs to Palm Valley Golf Course - Awesome Golf Course Views! Gated community that's handy to shopping, I-10YOUR OWN PRIVATE PUTTING GREEN. 3 car garage and all appliances are included! Upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar,and new quartz counters. Kitchen also has a Golf-course view! Lots of Tile thru-out. Enjoy outdoor living under the large covered patio. Master suite has plush carpeting, ceiling fan, and large window. Full spa bathroom with DUAL sink vanity and separate soaking tub + shower. Spacious walk-in closet! Backyard features YOUR OWN PRIVATE PUTTING GREEN! Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $400 cleaning deposit, $1800 security deposit, $10 mthly admin fee, no cats, owner MIGHT accept one small dog. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4185909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 N 135th Dr have any available units?
2033 N 135th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2033 N 135th Dr have?
Some of 2033 N 135th Dr's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 N 135th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2033 N 135th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 N 135th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2033 N 135th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2033 N 135th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2033 N 135th Dr offers parking.
Does 2033 N 135th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 N 135th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 N 135th Dr have a pool?
No, 2033 N 135th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2033 N 135th Dr have accessible units?
No, 2033 N 135th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 N 135th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 N 135th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2033 N 135th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2033 N 135th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
