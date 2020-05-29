2033 N 135th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking putting green garage hot tub

Gated community, backs to Palm Valley Golf Course - Awesome Golf Course Views! Gated community that's handy to shopping, I-10YOUR OWN PRIVATE PUTTING GREEN. 3 car garage and all appliances are included! Upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar,and new quartz counters. Kitchen also has a Golf-course view! Lots of Tile thru-out. Enjoy outdoor living under the large covered patio. Master suite has plush carpeting, ceiling fan, and large window. Full spa bathroom with DUAL sink vanity and separate soaking tub + shower. Spacious walk-in closet! Backyard features YOUR OWN PRIVATE PUTTING GREEN! Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $400 cleaning deposit, $1800 security deposit, $10 mthly admin fee, no cats, owner MIGHT accept one small dog. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.



No Cats Allowed



