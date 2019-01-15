1951 S 156th Drive

Amenities

Come see this amazing 4 bed/2 bath home with a 3 car garage! This home's interior features brand new tile in common areas & brand new carpet flooring in all bedrooms, ceiling fans & vaulted ceilings. Kitchen comes with breakfast bar, master bedroom includes walk-in closet & private bath with shower/tub combo. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced-in backyard with covered patio & Arizona Room! This home is conveniently located near the I-10 freeways! Rent $1395 before Sales Tax & Air Filter Fee. Security Deposit $1395. Admin Fee $150. Tenant must provide fridge, washer & dryer. Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20.00 per month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill