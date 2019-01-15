All apartments in Goodyear
Location

1951 South 156th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this amazing 4 bed/2 bath home with a 3 car garage! This home's interior features brand new tile in common areas & brand new carpet flooring in all bedrooms, ceiling fans & vaulted ceilings. Kitchen comes with breakfast bar, master bedroom includes walk-in closet & private bath with shower/tub combo. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced-in backyard with covered patio & Arizona Room! This home is conveniently located near the I-10 freeways! Rent $1395 before Sales Tax & Air Filter Fee. Security Deposit $1395. Admin Fee $150. Tenant must provide fridge, washer & dryer. Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20.00 per month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 S 156th Drive have any available units?
1951 S 156th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1951 S 156th Drive have?
Some of 1951 S 156th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 S 156th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1951 S 156th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 S 156th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1951 S 156th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1951 S 156th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1951 S 156th Drive offers parking.
Does 1951 S 156th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1951 S 156th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 S 156th Drive have a pool?
No, 1951 S 156th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1951 S 156th Drive have accessible units?
No, 1951 S 156th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 S 156th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1951 S 156th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1951 S 156th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1951 S 156th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

