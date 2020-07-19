All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 1938 S 159TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
1938 S 159TH Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:13 AM

1938 S 159TH Avenue

1938 South 159th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1938 South 159th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
4 bedroom + Den! This home comes complete with a Pool and covered Patio! Great room floor plan with eat in dining area. Tile in the all the right places! Nice size master. With just over 1800 sq feet! Pool service included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 S 159TH Avenue have any available units?
1938 S 159TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1938 S 159TH Avenue have?
Some of 1938 S 159TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 S 159TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1938 S 159TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 S 159TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1938 S 159TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1938 S 159TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1938 S 159TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1938 S 159TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 S 159TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 S 159TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1938 S 159TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 1938 S 159TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1938 S 159TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 S 159TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 S 159TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 S 159TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1938 S 159TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGoodyear 2 Bedroom Apartments
Goodyear Apartments with BalconiesGoodyear Apartments with Pools
Goodyear Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College