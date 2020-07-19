1938 South 159th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Estrella Vista
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
4 bedroom + Den! This home comes complete with a Pool and covered Patio! Great room floor plan with eat in dining area. Tile in the all the right places! Nice size master. With just over 1800 sq feet! Pool service included with rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1938 S 159TH Avenue have any available units?
1938 S 159TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1938 S 159TH Avenue have?
Some of 1938 S 159TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 S 159TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1938 S 159TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.