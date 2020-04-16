All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
1873 S 171st Dr
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

1873 S 171st Dr

1873 South 171st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1873 South 171st Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great price on this VERY clean home in Goodyear - This home has just been professionally cleaned and is ready for your move in! Spacious floor plan with tall ceilings. Upgraded cabinets,slate like tile flooring in entry, kitchen, hall and baths. Nice wood blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen boasts lots of cabinet space, a pantry, and a breakfast bar. Covered patio and low maintenance yard. No neighbors behind. Master bath has double sinks and XL shower. All appliances included. No pets.....Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $1225 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $10 monthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.

Credit score of at least 625
Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent
Currently employed for at least 12 months
No prior evictions or landlord judgments
No open bankruptcys
Positive rental reference if applicable
No cats

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4035755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1873 S 171st Dr have any available units?
1873 S 171st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 1873 S 171st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1873 S 171st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1873 S 171st Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1873 S 171st Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1873 S 171st Dr offer parking?
No, 1873 S 171st Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1873 S 171st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1873 S 171st Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1873 S 171st Dr have a pool?
No, 1873 S 171st Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1873 S 171st Dr have accessible units?
No, 1873 S 171st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1873 S 171st Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1873 S 171st Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1873 S 171st Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1873 S 171st Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
