1873 S 171st Dr

Great price on this VERY clean home in Goodyear - This home has just been professionally cleaned and is ready for your move in! Spacious floor plan with tall ceilings. Upgraded cabinets,slate like tile flooring in entry, kitchen, hall and baths. Nice wood blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen boasts lots of cabinet space, a pantry, and a breakfast bar. Covered patio and low maintenance yard. No neighbors behind. Master bath has double sinks and XL shower. All appliances included. No pets.....Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $1225 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $10 monthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.



Credit score of at least 625

Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent

Currently employed for at least 12 months

No prior evictions or landlord judgments

No open bankruptcys

Positive rental reference if applicable

No cats



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4035755)