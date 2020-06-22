All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 18545 W Paseo Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
18545 W Paseo Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

18545 W Paseo Way

18545 West Paseo Way · (844) 749-7368 ext. 4
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18545 West Paseo Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18545 W Paseo Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
18545 W Paseo Way Available 07/01/20 Incredible community amenities Estrella Mountain Ranch in Goodyear! - ** Occupied...email us to set up a showing ** This home is available July 1 and is in great condition! Enjoy the incredible amenities in Estrella Mountain Ranch for a one time $100 fee (pools, lakes, cafe, gym, etc). Newer carper and paint, NEW SS appliances for the kitchen are on the way. Large family room that opens up to the kitchen. Kitchen features range, built in microwave, refrigerator, dishwahser, pantry and kitchen island. Blinds / fans through out. Tile in all the right places. Master suite features large bedroom, dual sinks, separate tub and shower, private toilet room and walk in closet. Covered patio! Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance. $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning fee, NO Pets, Goodyear 2.5% rental tax, $10 mthly admin fee. Minimum 625 credit required.

(RLNE5855061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18545 W Paseo Way have any available units?
18545 W Paseo Way has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18545 W Paseo Way have?
Some of 18545 W Paseo Way's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18545 W Paseo Way currently offering any rent specials?
18545 W Paseo Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18545 W Paseo Way pet-friendly?
No, 18545 W Paseo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18545 W Paseo Way offer parking?
No, 18545 W Paseo Way does not offer parking.
Does 18545 W Paseo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18545 W Paseo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18545 W Paseo Way have a pool?
Yes, 18545 W Paseo Way has a pool.
Does 18545 W Paseo Way have accessible units?
No, 18545 W Paseo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18545 W Paseo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 18545 W Paseo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18545 W Paseo Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18545 W Paseo Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18545 W Paseo Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity