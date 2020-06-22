Amenities

18545 W Paseo Way Available 07/01/20 Incredible community amenities Estrella Mountain Ranch in Goodyear! - ** Occupied...email us to set up a showing ** This home is available July 1 and is in great condition! Enjoy the incredible amenities in Estrella Mountain Ranch for a one time $100 fee (pools, lakes, cafe, gym, etc). Newer carper and paint, NEW SS appliances for the kitchen are on the way. Large family room that opens up to the kitchen. Kitchen features range, built in microwave, refrigerator, dishwahser, pantry and kitchen island. Blinds / fans through out. Tile in all the right places. Master suite features large bedroom, dual sinks, separate tub and shower, private toilet room and walk in closet. Covered patio! Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance. $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning fee, NO Pets, Goodyear 2.5% rental tax, $10 mthly admin fee. Minimum 625 credit required.



(RLNE5855061)