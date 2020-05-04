18428 W Summerhaven Dr

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool fire pit hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

FURNISHED home in Estrella Mountain Ranch! PRICED RIGHT!! - Awesome FULLY FURNISHED home in amenity rich Estrella Mountain Ranch. Available until 10/31/20. The pictures don't do it justice...come see it. Perfect for the family waiting for their new home to be built. This home is a gorgeous fully furnished 4 bedroom, with all the amenities included, gym, lakes, pool/ping pong table, TV's, Backyard Spa, built in BBQ, Gas fire pit. All this in the luxurious Estrella Mountain Community (Casita not part of this lease) Use the incredible amenities in Estrella Mountain Ranch for a one time $100 fee. $1800 security deposit, $10 mthly admin fee, $400 non refundable cleaning fee. Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance



(RLNE5655208)