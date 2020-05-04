All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
18428 W Summerhaven Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

18428 W Summerhaven Dr

18428 West Summer Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18428 West Summer Haven Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
fire pit
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
FURNISHED home in Estrella Mountain Ranch! PRICED RIGHT!! - Awesome FULLY FURNISHED home in amenity rich Estrella Mountain Ranch. Available until 10/31/20. The pictures don't do it justice...come see it. Perfect for the family waiting for their new home to be built. This home is a gorgeous fully furnished 4 bedroom, with all the amenities included, gym, lakes, pool/ping pong table, TV's, Backyard Spa, built in BBQ, Gas fire pit. All this in the luxurious Estrella Mountain Community (Casita not part of this lease) Use the incredible amenities in Estrella Mountain Ranch for a one time $100 fee. $1800 security deposit, $10 mthly admin fee, $400 non refundable cleaning fee. Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance

(RLNE5655208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18428 W Summerhaven Dr have any available units?
18428 W Summerhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18428 W Summerhaven Dr have?
Some of 18428 W Summerhaven Dr's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18428 W Summerhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18428 W Summerhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18428 W Summerhaven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18428 W Summerhaven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18428 W Summerhaven Dr offer parking?
No, 18428 W Summerhaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18428 W Summerhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18428 W Summerhaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18428 W Summerhaven Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18428 W Summerhaven Dr has a pool.
Does 18428 W Summerhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 18428 W Summerhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18428 W Summerhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18428 W Summerhaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18428 W Summerhaven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18428 W Summerhaven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

