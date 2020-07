Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

Wonderful master planned community of Estrella Mountain Ranch. Experience all that it has to offer with its many hiking trails, bike paths, lakes, community center with pool/gym. This gem is surrounded by gorgeous mountain views and features a spacious floor plan with formal living and family room, open kitchen, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms.

To apply go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

*No Short-Term Leasing