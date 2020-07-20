18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

*Gorgeous single story T W Lewis **HEATED POOL** **View Lot** 3 Car Garage* home for rent in upscale Estrella Mtn** 3 Bedroom PLUS Den situated on corner lot with north/south exposure. Heated pebbletec Pool. - Gorgeous entry with decorative tile. 10' ceilings - Gourmet Kitchen with Maple Cabinets - Granite Counters - Large center Island -Eat-in Kitchen with Bay Window - Master Bedroom split with tiled walk-in closet -Master Bath offers dual sinks - separate tub and shower - Spacious guest bedrooms - custom paint - Plantation Shutters - 2 Patios as 1 is off the Master Bdrm! - Beautifully landscaped desert backyard with BBQ - - Custom cabinetry in laundry and garage - You will love this house and the view is Gorgeous!!