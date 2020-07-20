All apartments in Goodyear
18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive

18359 West Sweet Acacia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18359 West Sweet Acacia Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
*Gorgeous single story T W Lewis **HEATED POOL** **View Lot** 3 Car Garage* home for rent in upscale Estrella Mtn** 3 Bedroom PLUS Den situated on corner lot with north/south exposure. Heated pebbletec Pool. - Gorgeous entry with decorative tile. 10' ceilings - Gourmet Kitchen with Maple Cabinets - Granite Counters - Large center Island -Eat-in Kitchen with Bay Window - Master Bedroom split with tiled walk-in closet -Master Bath offers dual sinks - separate tub and shower - Spacious guest bedrooms - custom paint - Plantation Shutters - 2 Patios as 1 is off the Master Bdrm! - Beautifully landscaped desert backyard with BBQ - - Custom cabinetry in laundry and garage - You will love this house and the view is Gorgeous!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive have any available units?
18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive have?
Some of 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive offers parking.
Does 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive has a pool.
Does 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18359 W SWEET ACACIA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
