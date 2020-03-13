All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

18272 W Verdin Rd

18272 West Verdin Road · No Longer Available
Location

18272 West Verdin Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready in amenity rich Estrella Mountain Ranch! - Three bedroom plus den and bonus room on the golf course in Estrella Mountain Ranch. Awesome kitchen with staggered cabinets, granite, gas cook top. Upgraded carpet and tile throughout, ceiling fans throughout, fireplace, custom plantation shutters, and upgraded lighting. Water softener, central vac system and 3 car garage! This home is in mint condition! $1595 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee if owner approves your one small dog. Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4937449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18272 W Verdin Rd have any available units?
18272 W Verdin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18272 W Verdin Rd have?
Some of 18272 W Verdin Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18272 W Verdin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
18272 W Verdin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18272 W Verdin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 18272 W Verdin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 18272 W Verdin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 18272 W Verdin Rd offers parking.
Does 18272 W Verdin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18272 W Verdin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18272 W Verdin Rd have a pool?
No, 18272 W Verdin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 18272 W Verdin Rd have accessible units?
No, 18272 W Verdin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 18272 W Verdin Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18272 W Verdin Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18272 W Verdin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18272 W Verdin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
