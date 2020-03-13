18272 W Verdin Rd

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Move in ready in amenity rich Estrella Mountain Ranch! - Three bedroom plus den and bonus room on the golf course in Estrella Mountain Ranch. Awesome kitchen with staggered cabinets, granite, gas cook top. Upgraded carpet and tile throughout, ceiling fans throughout, fireplace, custom plantation shutters, and upgraded lighting. Water softener, central vac system and 3 car garage! This home is in mint condition! $1595 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee if owner approves your one small dog. Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4937449)