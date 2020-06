Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

4bedroom 3 bath, master split with open floor plan! All appliances included! Solar ! So save big $$ on electric bills! Large 2 car garage & RV gate, RV parking allowed!! Lots of upgrades! Carpet in bedrooms only a plus! Great Good year location! Easy access to freeways! Pavers front and back , nicely landscaped ! Large back yard with nice covered Patio!Immediate Move in we are offering Free rent for the rest of October - Move in with paying Deposits only!