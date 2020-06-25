18197 West Glenrosa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE 2/1/2019....Save $$ on your electric bill with this top of the line SOLAR equipped home...Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home with 2 Lofts and Den, and formal dining. Gourmet kitchen with double ovens, walk-in pantry, Back splash, granite countertops, pendant lighting, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and office nook. Build in cabinet in the office nook next to the kitchen. 2 Lofts on the second floor that is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful master suite and a Jr. master suite with full bathroom. Oversized lot with lots of space. 3 car garage with tons of storage. Whole home water softener and reverse osmosis system along with filtered hot water. HOA allows RV/Boat parking. 4% rental tax will be added to the rental amount and a $150 one time admin fee. Showings by appointment only. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse @ 623-806-2293 to view this amazing home. Sorry, no pets.