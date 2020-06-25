All apartments in Goodyear
18197 West Glenrosa Avenue
18197 West Glenrosa Avenue

18197 W Glenrosa Ave · No Longer Available
Location

18197 W Glenrosa Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 2/1/2019....Save $$ on your electric bill with this top of the line SOLAR equipped home...Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home with 2 Lofts and Den, and formal dining. Gourmet kitchen with double ovens, walk-in pantry, Back splash, granite countertops, pendant lighting, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and office nook. Build in cabinet in the office nook next to the kitchen. 2 Lofts on the second floor that is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful master suite and a Jr. master suite with full bathroom. Oversized lot with lots of space. 3 car garage with tons of storage. Whole home water softener and reverse osmosis system along with filtered hot water. HOA allows RV/Boat parking. 4% rental tax will be added to the rental amount and a $150 one time admin fee. Showings by appointment only. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse @ 623-806-2293 to view this amazing home. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue have any available units?
18197 West Glenrosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue have?
Some of 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18197 West Glenrosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18197 West Glenrosa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
