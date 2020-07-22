All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

17983 W Willow Dr

17983 West Willow Drive · (623) 263-9157
Location

17983 West Willow Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2780 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
**POOL SERVICE, LANDSCAPING SERVICE AND SOLAR ARE INCLUDED WITH RENT!!** Gorgeous 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home located in the gated community of Estrella Mountain Ranch. Enter into the formal living and dining rooms with high ceilings. The family room has a built-in entertainment center. The gourmet eat-in kitchen has maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wall mount ovens. The very large master suite has a private entrance and sitting area. An archway that leads to the master bath that features split double vanity, soaking tub, tiled step-in shower with glass block wall, walk-in closet with a private toilet room. Washer and dryer are also included! The backyard features covered patio, professional landscaping, beautiful sparkling pool, gas fire-pit. Great community amenities include access to gym and community pools. **VERY low electric bills with Solar included!!** Call now to view! This home will not last long! Sorry, no cats allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17983 W Willow Dr have any available units?
17983 W Willow Dr has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17983 W Willow Dr have?
Some of 17983 W Willow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17983 W Willow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17983 W Willow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17983 W Willow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17983 W Willow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17983 W Willow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17983 W Willow Dr offers parking.
Does 17983 W Willow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17983 W Willow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17983 W Willow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17983 W Willow Dr has a pool.
Does 17983 W Willow Dr have accessible units?
No, 17983 W Willow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17983 W Willow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17983 W Willow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17983 W Willow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17983 W Willow Dr has units with air conditioning.
