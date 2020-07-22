17983 W Willow Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

**POOL SERVICE, LANDSCAPING SERVICE AND SOLAR ARE INCLUDED WITH RENT!!** Gorgeous 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home located in the gated community of Estrella Mountain Ranch. Enter into the formal living and dining rooms with high ceilings. The family room has a built-in entertainment center. The gourmet eat-in kitchen has maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wall mount ovens. The very large master suite has a private entrance and sitting area. An archway that leads to the master bath that features split double vanity, soaking tub, tiled step-in shower with glass block wall, walk-in closet with a private toilet room. Washer and dryer are also included! The backyard features covered patio, professional landscaping, beautiful sparkling pool, gas fire-pit. Great community amenities include access to gym and community pools. **VERY low electric bills with Solar included!!** Call now to view! This home will not last long! Sorry, no cats allowed.