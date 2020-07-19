All apartments in Goodyear
17969 W AGAVE Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17969 W AGAVE Road

17969 West Agave Road · No Longer Available
Location

17969 West Agave Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 3 bedroom home available in highly desirable Estrella Mountain Ranch Community. Gorgeous design and artistic exterior brick work give this home great curb appeal. Spacious floorplan featuring a formal living room, a den and an open kitchen, dining and family area with pristine tiled floors, a bay window, breakfast nook and tons of natural light. Stylish kitchen boasts an island/breakfast bar, granite counters and rich, wood cabinetry. Bedrooms are sunny and inviting with clean carpets and the master suite offering a walk-in closet and huge bathroom with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Excellent community amenities include pools, spas, fitness centers, clubhouse, walking/biking paths and 72 acres of lakes, Living here is life at its best. See it for yourself today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17969 W AGAVE Road have any available units?
17969 W AGAVE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17969 W AGAVE Road have?
Some of 17969 W AGAVE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17969 W AGAVE Road currently offering any rent specials?
17969 W AGAVE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17969 W AGAVE Road pet-friendly?
No, 17969 W AGAVE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17969 W AGAVE Road offer parking?
Yes, 17969 W AGAVE Road offers parking.
Does 17969 W AGAVE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17969 W AGAVE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17969 W AGAVE Road have a pool?
Yes, 17969 W AGAVE Road has a pool.
Does 17969 W AGAVE Road have accessible units?
No, 17969 W AGAVE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17969 W AGAVE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17969 W AGAVE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17969 W AGAVE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17969 W AGAVE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
