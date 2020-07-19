17969 W AGAVE Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Stunning 3 bedroom home available in highly desirable Estrella Mountain Ranch Community. Gorgeous design and artistic exterior brick work give this home great curb appeal. Spacious floorplan featuring a formal living room, a den and an open kitchen, dining and family area with pristine tiled floors, a bay window, breakfast nook and tons of natural light. Stylish kitchen boasts an island/breakfast bar, granite counters and rich, wood cabinetry. Bedrooms are sunny and inviting with clean carpets and the master suite offering a walk-in closet and huge bathroom with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Excellent community amenities include pools, spas, fitness centers, clubhouse, walking/biking paths and 72 acres of lakes, Living here is life at its best. See it for yourself today.