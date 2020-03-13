All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

17826 W Sherman St

17826 West Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

17826 West Sherman Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
17826 W Sherman St Available 08/01/19 Premium 2 yr old home in Goodyear - This home is barely two years old and is a "model like" home in a newly built Goodyear neighborhood. Rare opportunity to lease a home of this quality at this price! The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and has two living areas downstairs, as well as, a loft upstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs along with the laundry room that has plenty of work space. All appliances are included....even a washer and dryer. The kitchen is gorgeous with dark cabinetry and quartz counters. SS appliances in the kitchen also add to the beauty of this awesome kitchen. Beautiful landscaped backyard with turf! Security deposit $1700, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Goodyear rental tax of 2.5% and a $10 mhly admin fee. No cats

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4427912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17826 W Sherman St have any available units?
17826 W Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 17826 W Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
17826 W Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17826 W Sherman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17826 W Sherman St is pet friendly.
Does 17826 W Sherman St offer parking?
No, 17826 W Sherman St does not offer parking.
Does 17826 W Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17826 W Sherman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17826 W Sherman St have a pool?
No, 17826 W Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 17826 W Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 17826 W Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 17826 W Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17826 W Sherman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17826 W Sherman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17826 W Sherman St does not have units with air conditioning.
