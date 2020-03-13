Amenities

17826 W Sherman St Available 08/01/19 Premium 2 yr old home in Goodyear - This home is barely two years old and is a "model like" home in a newly built Goodyear neighborhood. Rare opportunity to lease a home of this quality at this price! The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and has two living areas downstairs, as well as, a loft upstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs along with the laundry room that has plenty of work space. All appliances are included....even a washer and dryer. The kitchen is gorgeous with dark cabinetry and quartz counters. SS appliances in the kitchen also add to the beauty of this awesome kitchen. Beautiful landscaped backyard with turf! Security deposit $1700, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Goodyear rental tax of 2.5% and a $10 mhly admin fee. No cats



