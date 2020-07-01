All apartments in Goodyear
17678 W Desert View Ln

17678 West Desert View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17678 West Desert View Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN ESTRELLA COMMUNITY! This 3 Bedroom home boasts travertine tile floors, neutral paint, new upgraded carpets throughout, upgraded white cabinets in bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen has an open flow into the living room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space, a breakfast bar, stainless appliances including gas range, built-in microwave, and fridge. This home has lots of space for gatherings including a Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room, Flex Room/Den (off the Family Room), and a large covered back patio overlooking the grass yard. Each bedroom and the family room have upgraded ceiling fans to help keep you cool. The master has a large walk in closet, dual sink vanity and separate tub/shower. With a one-time $100 fee you will receive access to all Estrella Mountain has to offer, including 72 acres of lakes for boating and fishing, access to the Presidio Residents Club and Starpointe Residents club: gym, patio areas, pool, Water Park, basketball court, lap pool, library and parks with playgrounds, tennis and picnic areas. Call Mary today at 623-398-5502 add this one to your must see list - it will rent fast! Washer, Dryer and Fridge Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17678 W Desert View Ln have any available units?
17678 W Desert View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17678 W Desert View Ln have?
Some of 17678 W Desert View Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17678 W Desert View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17678 W Desert View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17678 W Desert View Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17678 W Desert View Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17678 W Desert View Ln offer parking?
No, 17678 W Desert View Ln does not offer parking.
Does 17678 W Desert View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17678 W Desert View Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17678 W Desert View Ln have a pool?
Yes, 17678 W Desert View Ln has a pool.
Does 17678 W Desert View Ln have accessible units?
No, 17678 W Desert View Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17678 W Desert View Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17678 W Desert View Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 17678 W Desert View Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17678 W Desert View Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

