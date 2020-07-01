17678 W Desert View Ln

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN ESTRELLA COMMUNITY! This 3 Bedroom home boasts travertine tile floors, neutral paint, new upgraded carpets throughout, upgraded white cabinets in bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen has an open flow into the living room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space, a breakfast bar, stainless appliances including gas range, built-in microwave, and fridge. This home has lots of space for gatherings including a Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room, Flex Room/Den (off the Family Room), and a large covered back patio overlooking the grass yard. Each bedroom and the family room have upgraded ceiling fans to help keep you cool. The master has a large walk in closet, dual sink vanity and separate tub/shower. With a one-time $100 fee you will receive access to all Estrella Mountain has to offer, including 72 acres of lakes for boating and fishing, access to the Presidio Residents Club and Starpointe Residents club: gym, patio areas, pool, Water Park, basketball court, lap pool, library and parks with playgrounds, tennis and picnic areas. Call Mary today at 623-398-5502 add this one to your must see list - it will rent fast! Washer, Dryer and Fridge Included!