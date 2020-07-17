17601 W Lilac St

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 story 4 bedroom home- Canyon Trails - 4 Bedroom

3.5 bathroom

2902 Sq foot

Two story

2 car garage

Custom railings

Tile & Custom carpet

Ceiling fans in every room

Large Patio & backyard

Under stair closet

Large Kitchen with storage

Upgraded Appliances

Large windows with custom blinds

Dining room with access to patio

Large bedrooms with large closets

Master bedroom with access to patio

Soaking tub & separate shower

Walk in closet with built in shelves



Community Features;

Large mature trees

Parks & Greenbelts

Community Pool



Resident must have rental insurance. 12 month lease.



$1595 month rent Refundable security deposit $1100.00, Application is $20 with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold home. .



No housing assistance programs accepted. 2.5 income required. Previous rental history required. Minimum credit score 575.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, hold deposit (money order/cashiers ck/or pay online) of $400, $20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs OR apply on or website!!



Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com



Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker



(RLNE4780035)