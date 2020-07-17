All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

17601 W Lilac St

17601 West Lilac Street · No Longer Available
Location

17601 West Lilac Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 story 4 bedroom home- Canyon Trails - 4 Bedroom
3.5 bathroom
2902 Sq foot
Two story
2 car garage
Custom railings
Tile & Custom carpet
Ceiling fans in every room
Large Patio & backyard
Under stair closet
Large Kitchen with storage
Upgraded Appliances
Large windows with custom blinds
Dining room with access to patio
Large bedrooms with large closets
Master bedroom with access to patio
Soaking tub & separate shower
Walk in closet with built in shelves

Community Features;
Large mature trees
Parks & Greenbelts
Community Pool

Resident must have rental insurance. 12 month lease.

$1595 month rent Refundable security deposit $1100.00, Application is $20 with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold home. .

No housing assistance programs accepted. 2.5 income required. Previous rental history required. Minimum credit score 575.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, hold deposit (money order/cashiers ck/or pay online) of $400, $20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs OR apply on or website!!

Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com

Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker

(RLNE4780035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17601 W Lilac St have any available units?
17601 W Lilac St doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 17601 W Lilac St have?
Some of 17601 W Lilac St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17601 W Lilac St currently offering any rent specials?
17601 W Lilac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17601 W Lilac St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17601 W Lilac St is pet friendly.
Does 17601 W Lilac St offer parking?
Yes, 17601 W Lilac St offers parking.
Does 17601 W Lilac St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17601 W Lilac St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17601 W Lilac St have a pool?
Yes, 17601 W Lilac St has a pool.
Does 17601 W Lilac St have accessible units?
No, 17601 W Lilac St does not have accessible units.
Does 17601 W Lilac St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17601 W Lilac St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17601 W Lilac St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17601 W Lilac St does not have units with air conditioning.
