17601 W Lilac St

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 story 4 bedroom home- Canyon Trails - 4 Bedroom
3.5 bathroom
2902 Sq foot
Two story
2 car garage
Custom railings
Tile & Custom carpet
Ceiling fans in every room
Large Patio & backyard
Under stair closet
Large Kitchen with storage
Upgraded Appliances
Large windows with custom blinds
Dining room with access to patio
Large bedrooms with large closets
Master bedroom with access to patio
Soaking tub & separate shower
Walk in closet with built in shelves
Community Features;
Large mature trees
Parks & Greenbelts
Community Pool
Resident must have rental insurance. 12 month lease.
$1595 month rent Refundable security deposit $1100.00, Application is $20 with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold home. .
No housing assistance programs accepted. 2.5 income required. Previous rental history required. Minimum credit score 575.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, hold deposit (money order/cashiers ck/or pay online) of $400, $20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs OR apply on or website!!
Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com
Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker
(RLNE4780035)