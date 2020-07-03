All apartments in Goodyear
17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street

17593 West Desert Bloom Street · No Longer Available
Location

17593 West Desert Bloom Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS 4 Bedroom 2 Bath New Build home In Goodyear! This lovely never lived in home is available for move-in ON December 01, 2019! Home features vinyl flooring throughout the kitchen, and carpet throughout the rest of the home, eat-in kitchen with kitchen island, all black appliances, and a walk-in pantry! Additional highlights include Full on suite master bedroom, walk-in shower, double sink vanity, private toilet room and a master walk-in closet! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer & Dryer, community playground and so much more!!! Don't miss out on this beautiful home in a great location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, the I-10 & 303 Freeways this one will go fast! *Prior to applying please verify pet policy*** TENANT OCCUPIED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street have any available units?
17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street have?
Some of 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street currently offering any rent specials?
17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street is pet friendly.
Does 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street offer parking?
Yes, 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street offers parking.
Does 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street have a pool?
No, 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street does not have a pool.
Does 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street have accessible units?
No, 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17593 W DESERT BLOOM Street does not have units with air conditioning.
