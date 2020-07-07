1741 S 156th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4498bc7086 ---- TENANT OCCUPIED - SHOWING TIMES LIMITED TO AVAILABILITY! Spacious 4 bedroom gem! Home features 1992 sqft on a corner lot! Downstairs opens to large living room with neutral tones, kitchen offers medium oak cabinets with plenty of counter space, neutral tile flooring, breakfast bar and separate dining area. The family room includes vaulted ceilings, built-ins for tv and storage, and sliding door entry out to the covered patio. Downstairs master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, crown molding, neutral tone master bath, and walk-in closet. Upstairs leads to a loft area, perfect for sitting area or office space, 3 additional bedrooms, spacious guest bath with double sink and extra counter space, 2 car garage & water softener. Close to Goodyear Ballpark, & walking distance to Elementary & High Schools! **No Section 8 accepted* Carpet Covered Patio Full Master Bathroom Garage Loft Tile Flooring Walk In Master Bedroom Closet