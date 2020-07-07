All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

17341 W Papago Street

17341 West Papago Street · No Longer Available
Location

17341 West Papago Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! This is a very nice single level 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Goodyear home. This home features a number of upgrades including 18'' tile flooring throughout, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans throughout and two tone neutral paint. Open floorplan with separate living room, family room, and formal dining area. Kitchen features extra cabinets, separate pantry, large island, ceramic top range, stove top microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Large master suite includes walk-in closet, large garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Garage includes built-in cabinets for storage. Easy to maintain desert landscaping in front and back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17341 W Papago Street have any available units?
17341 W Papago Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17341 W Papago Street have?
Some of 17341 W Papago Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17341 W Papago Street currently offering any rent specials?
17341 W Papago Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17341 W Papago Street pet-friendly?
No, 17341 W Papago Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17341 W Papago Street offer parking?
Yes, 17341 W Papago Street offers parking.
Does 17341 W Papago Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17341 W Papago Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17341 W Papago Street have a pool?
No, 17341 W Papago Street does not have a pool.
Does 17341 W Papago Street have accessible units?
No, 17341 W Papago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17341 W Papago Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17341 W Papago Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17341 W Papago Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17341 W Papago Street does not have units with air conditioning.

