17341 W Papago Street

No Application Fees! This is a very nice single level 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Goodyear home. This home features a number of upgrades including 18'' tile flooring throughout, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans throughout and two tone neutral paint. Open floorplan with separate living room, family room, and formal dining area. Kitchen features extra cabinets, separate pantry, large island, ceramic top range, stove top microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Large master suite includes walk-in closet, large garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Garage includes built-in cabinets for storage. Easy to maintain desert landscaping in front and back.