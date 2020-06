17308 W. Adams St.

Amenities

CANYON TRAILS IN GOODYEAR - GRANITE COUNTER TOPS* CHERRY WOOD CABINETS* CORNER LOT WITH ENERGY SAVING SOLAR PANELS. 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS WITH DOUBLE VANITIES, 18 INCH TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT AREAS. 2" BLINDS ON ALL WINDOWS, FORMAL LIVING AND DINING AREA, FAMILY ROOM, CEILING FANS WITH REMOTES THROUGHOUT THE HOME, WATER SOFTENER, GAS STOVE , WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. COVERED PATIO AREA, LUSH YARD - GRASS AND FRUIT TREES, SUNSCREENS ON ALL WINDOWS. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED IN RENT. SMALL PETS ALLOWED. ***TENANTS ENJOY ALL AMENITIES, POOL, FITNESS CENTER, SAND VOLLEY BALL, PLAYGROUND, GREEN SPACE***



