17246 West Gibson Lane

This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 9-ft. ceilings that make the home feel spacious. You’ll also find a large great room that’s ideal for entertaining. The kitchen has a large island. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and a sliding door from the master bedroom to the patio. In the master bath, there is a walk-in shower and dual vanity, perfect for getting ready in the morning. A separate flex room can be utilized for formal dining or a living area.



Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.

View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPm.com



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,093.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.