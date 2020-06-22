All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 17246 West Gibson Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
17246 West Gibson Lane
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:44 PM

17246 West Gibson Lane

17246 West Gibson Lane · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17246 West Gibson Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 9-ft. ceilings that make the home feel spacious. You’ll also find a large great room that’s ideal for entertaining. The kitchen has a large island. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and a sliding door from the master bedroom to the patio. In the master bath, there is a walk-in shower and dual vanity, perfect for getting ready in the morning. A separate flex room can be utilized for formal dining or a living area.

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,093.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17246 West Gibson Lane have any available units?
17246 West Gibson Lane has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 17246 West Gibson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17246 West Gibson Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17246 West Gibson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17246 West Gibson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17246 West Gibson Lane offer parking?
No, 17246 West Gibson Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17246 West Gibson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17246 West Gibson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17246 West Gibson Lane have a pool?
No, 17246 West Gibson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17246 West Gibson Lane have accessible units?
No, 17246 West Gibson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17246 West Gibson Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17246 West Gibson Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17246 West Gibson Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17246 West Gibson Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17246 West Gibson Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity