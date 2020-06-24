17121 W ELIZABETH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice floor plan, Vaulted ceilings, Large kitchen area with lots of cabinets, counter space and newer appliances. Tile all in the right places. Perfect 3 bedroom 2 bath Home. Built in entertainment center which can fit a large TV. Wooden blinds through out spacious master bedroom and a walk-in closet. Nice size backyard,with plenty of room for entertaining. Close to shopping and close but not to close to the I10. Pets add $25 a month per pet max of two no aggressive breed dogs. Call on this one today.