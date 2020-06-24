17121 W ELIZABETH Avenue

Amenities
Nice floor plan, Vaulted ceilings, Large kitchen area with lots of cabinets, counter space and newer appliances. Tile all in the right places. Perfect 3 bedroom 2 bath Home. Built in entertainment center which can fit a large TV. Wooden blinds through out spacious master bedroom and a walk-in closet. Nice size backyard,with plenty of room for entertaining. Close to shopping and close but not to close to the I10. Pets add $25 a month per pet max of two no aggressive breed dogs. Call on this one today.