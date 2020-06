Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous 4 Bdrm Upgraded **POOL** home in Goodyear. This home has a lot of upgrades. Greatroom floorplan with beautiful tile in all areas but the bedrooms. Backyard Pool. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The master bath and the hallway bath have granite countertops too! The pool is fenced. You will love this house, it is gorgeous! Easy access to shopping and I-10!