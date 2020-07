Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

*We have an accepted app* Nice cul de sac rental in popular Canyon Trails. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Wood laminate floors with new carpet in the bedrooms. Tenant to take care of landscaping. Landscape upkeep in this home includes the area between the sidewalk and the street. $150.00 Administration Fee due at move in. 1% Admin Fee & 2.5% rental tax added to the rent. RO System does not work and will not be replaced. No pets please.