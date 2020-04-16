All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16478 W CULVER Street
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:10 PM

16478 W CULVER Street

16478 W Culver St · No Longer Available
Location

16478 W Culver St, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Your chance to live in a beautiful, new community, built in 2018. near Goodyear Ballpark, Estrella Mountain Regional Park, Goodyear Skatepark and only a short walk to the highly rated Elementary and Middle Schools (both inside the neighborhood). Community has a large community pool and is beautifully landscaped throughout with walking paths connecting to nearby neighborhoods. Conveniently located and close to the freeway, this energy efficient house can be your next home! Enjoy the spacious kitchen and great room downstairs and a loft at the top of the stairs. Master suite enjoys double sinks in the master bath and a large walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry includes washer and dryer. Refrigerator also included. You will love this home and neighborhood! 12 month lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16478 W CULVER Street have any available units?
16478 W CULVER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16478 W CULVER Street have?
Some of 16478 W CULVER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16478 W CULVER Street currently offering any rent specials?
16478 W CULVER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16478 W CULVER Street pet-friendly?
No, 16478 W CULVER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16478 W CULVER Street offer parking?
Yes, 16478 W CULVER Street offers parking.
Does 16478 W CULVER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16478 W CULVER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16478 W CULVER Street have a pool?
Yes, 16478 W CULVER Street has a pool.
Does 16478 W CULVER Street have accessible units?
No, 16478 W CULVER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16478 W CULVER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16478 W CULVER Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16478 W CULVER Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16478 W CULVER Street does not have units with air conditioning.
