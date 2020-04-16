16478 W CULVER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Your chance to live in a beautiful, new community, built in 2018. near Goodyear Ballpark, Estrella Mountain Regional Park, Goodyear Skatepark and only a short walk to the highly rated Elementary and Middle Schools (both inside the neighborhood). Community has a large community pool and is beautifully landscaped throughout with walking paths connecting to nearby neighborhoods. Conveniently located and close to the freeway, this energy efficient house can be your next home! Enjoy the spacious kitchen and great room downstairs and a loft at the top of the stairs. Master suite enjoys double sinks in the master bath and a large walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry includes washer and dryer. Refrigerator also included. You will love this home and neighborhood! 12 month lease minimum.