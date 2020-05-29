16475 W Culver St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Single-Story Home in La Ventilla Goodyear Community. Open concept floorplan with combined kitchen, island and family room that lead to a tranquil covered patio. This attractive home was thoughtfully designed to reflect the mood and space of natural light. Kitchen features white hardwood cabinets, bright granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, island w/ breakfast bar & pendant lights and closet pantry. Split master suite consist of a spacious bedroom, lighted ceiling fan, large walk-in closet, double sink vanity and relaxing garden tub. Recessed lighting, dark wood-style vinyl plank flooring and shaded windows throughout livable areas. All bedrooms have plush carpet flooring. Security system in place. Community amenities include pool, parks and lighted trails. Conveniently located South of the I-10 with easy access to the Loop 101 and Loop 303. Sorry, No Pets. Can schedule an appointment after April 24th by calling 480-868-2884



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



