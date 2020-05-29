All apartments in Goodyear
16475 W Culver St
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:59 PM

16475 W Culver St

16475 W Culver St · No Longer Available
Location

16475 W Culver St, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1fbb05046 ----
Gorgeous Single-Story Home in La Ventilla Goodyear Community. Open concept floorplan with combined kitchen, island and family room that lead to a tranquil covered patio. This attractive home was thoughtfully designed to reflect the mood and space of natural light. Kitchen features white hardwood cabinets, bright granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, island w/ breakfast bar & pendant lights and closet pantry. Split master suite consist of a spacious bedroom, lighted ceiling fan, large walk-in closet, double sink vanity and relaxing garden tub. Recessed lighting, dark wood-style vinyl plank flooring and shaded windows throughout livable areas. All bedrooms have plush carpet flooring. Security system in place. Community amenities include pool, parks and lighted trails. Conveniently located South of the I-10 with easy access to the Loop 101 and Loop 303. Sorry, No Pets. Can schedule an appointment after April 24th by calling 480-868-2884

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

1 Years

Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16475 W Culver St have any available units?
16475 W Culver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16475 W Culver St have?
Some of 16475 W Culver St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16475 W Culver St currently offering any rent specials?
16475 W Culver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16475 W Culver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16475 W Culver St is pet friendly.
Does 16475 W Culver St offer parking?
No, 16475 W Culver St does not offer parking.
Does 16475 W Culver St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16475 W Culver St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16475 W Culver St have a pool?
Yes, 16475 W Culver St has a pool.
Does 16475 W Culver St have accessible units?
No, 16475 W Culver St does not have accessible units.
Does 16475 W Culver St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16475 W Culver St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16475 W Culver St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16475 W Culver St does not have units with air conditioning.

