16254 W Indianola Ave

Amenities

clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities clubhouse

Mandalay w/Guest Casita - 3 Month Minimum - Not Available Jan-Mar 2020 - Spacious Golf Course Home with Mountain Views. Separate Guest Casit with Queen Size Bed and Microwave. King Bed in Master, 2 Twins in Guest Bedroom. Home also has a roll-away twin bed and baby crib.



Close to access gate and Club House.



Golf Cart included



PebbleCreek is an Active Adult Community - Unit 39, Lot 137



*Note the rental rate listed is for the peak season months of Jan-April. Please contact us for the off peak rates.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4711793)