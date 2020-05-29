16223 W LA VENTILLA Way

Amenities

LIVE in a Brand New Home! are you looking for a February 1 move in? $500.00 Credit Off Move In Cost.....This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home just completed and is ready for immediate occupancy. Be the first to live in this home and enjoy the modern design, wood floors, quartz counter tops, 9' ceilings. Lots of upgrades including tankless water heater, state of the art wifi thermostats and so much more. You will enjoy the great room downstairs and the upstairs loft. This community offers a lovely community pool for those hot summer days! Enjoy the close in location, easy access to I-10, shopping, etc. if your looking for a rental you will want to put this on your tour list today. Microwave and Blinds will be installed prior to move in.