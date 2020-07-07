16215 W LARKSPUR Drive

Amenities

Three bedroom, two bath w/ huge backyard and neighbors on only one side! Open great room with vaulted ceiling, decorative shelves and ceiling fan. Kitchen features all black appliances including range, dishwasher, microwave. (a small black refrig can be supplied if needed). Split master bedroom with private bath includes large shower and walk-in closet. Inside laundry area w/ full-size hookups. (washer & dryer left behind for tenant use but not warrantied) Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Neighborhood park and walking trails. Elementary school within subdivision. (NOTE: newer carpet than in these older pictures!)