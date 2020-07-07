All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

16215 W LARKSPUR Drive

16215 West Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16215 West Larkspur Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Three bedroom, two bath w/ huge backyard and neighbors on only one side! Open great room with vaulted ceiling, decorative shelves and ceiling fan. Kitchen features all black appliances including range, dishwasher, microwave. (a small black refrig can be supplied if needed). Split master bedroom with private bath includes large shower and walk-in closet. Inside laundry area w/ full-size hookups. (washer & dryer left behind for tenant use but not warrantied) Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Neighborhood park and walking trails. Elementary school within subdivision. (NOTE: newer carpet than in these older pictures!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive have any available units?
16215 W LARKSPUR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive have?
Some of 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16215 W LARKSPUR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive offer parking?
No, 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive have a pool?
No, 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive have accessible units?
No, 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16215 W LARKSPUR Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

