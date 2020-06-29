16174 W GLENROSA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Model Home Fully Furnished with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath plus a Movie Room in Basement that can convert to 5th bedroom. This Beautiful Home is Located on Large Lot in Palm Valley 5, Front Living Room/Open Den, Kitchen with oversize island w/Custom Cabinets, Quartz Countertops & Butler Pantry, Upgraded lighting on Main Level Open to Family Room, Master Bedroom w/Walk-In Closet, Master Bathroom w/Dual Sinks & Custom Walk-In Shower, 3 Bedrooms + 1 Bathroom on Ground Level, Split Floor Plan, with Full Bathroom, 3 Car Garage w/Attached Garage Cabinets, RV gate, Extended Backyard Patio, Water Softener, Professionally Landscaped Front & Backyard, North/South Exposure.