Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:55 PM

16174 W GLENROSA Avenue

16174 West Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16174 West Glenrosa Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Model Home Fully Furnished with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath plus a Movie Room in Basement that can convert to 5th bedroom. This Beautiful Home is Located on Large Lot in Palm Valley 5, Front Living Room/Open Den, Kitchen with oversize island w/Custom Cabinets, Quartz Countertops & Butler Pantry, Upgraded lighting on Main Level Open to Family Room, Master Bedroom w/Walk-In Closet, Master Bathroom w/Dual Sinks & Custom Walk-In Shower, 3 Bedrooms + 1 Bathroom on Ground Level, Split Floor Plan, with Full Bathroom, 3 Car Garage w/Attached Garage Cabinets, RV gate, Extended Backyard Patio, Water Softener, Professionally Landscaped Front & Backyard, North/South Exposure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
16174 W GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16174 W GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue offers parking.
Does 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16174 W GLENROSA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
