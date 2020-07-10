All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 16050 W Larkspur Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16050 W Larkspur Dr
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

16050 W Larkspur Dr

16050 West Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16050 West Larkspur Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a27e62b06b ---- This attractive 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home has a 2 car garage and is located in the Sarival Village subdivision in Goodyear. This home has 1,570 sq ft and features vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen with breakfast area, oak cabinets and ceiling fans throughout. You\'ve got to see the huge master bedroom with sitting area and 2 closets! Enjoy a covered patio that leads to a large fenced yard with easy care landscaping. This is a wonderful home for entertaining! Don\'t wait, come see it today!

Application fee $45 per adult,One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16050 W Larkspur Dr have any available units?
16050 W Larkspur Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16050 W Larkspur Dr have?
Some of 16050 W Larkspur Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16050 W Larkspur Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16050 W Larkspur Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16050 W Larkspur Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16050 W Larkspur Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16050 W Larkspur Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16050 W Larkspur Dr offers parking.
Does 16050 W Larkspur Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16050 W Larkspur Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16050 W Larkspur Dr have a pool?
No, 16050 W Larkspur Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16050 W Larkspur Dr have accessible units?
No, 16050 W Larkspur Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16050 W Larkspur Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16050 W Larkspur Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16050 W Larkspur Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16050 W Larkspur Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with BalconyGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Apartments with Washer-DryerPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College