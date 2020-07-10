16050 W Larkspur Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a27e62b06b ---- This attractive 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home has a 2 car garage and is located in the Sarival Village subdivision in Goodyear. This home has 1,570 sq ft and features vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen with breakfast area, oak cabinets and ceiling fans throughout. You\'ve got to see the huge master bedroom with sitting area and 2 closets! Enjoy a covered patio that leads to a large fenced yard with easy care landscaping. This is a wonderful home for entertaining! Don\'t wait, come see it today!



Application fee $45 per adult,One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available