16015 West Adams Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful upgraded 3 bedroom/2 bath single story home in Goodyear! Located Near Sarival and Van Buren! Large backyard on corner lot give you extra space. Back patio has electric blind to shield the sun for year round enjoyment. Home features travertine and oak laminate flooring throughout, no carpet. Master bedroom and bathroom suite with walk in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. 2 car garage with epoxy coated garage floor for easy cleaning. No pets please.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,753.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

