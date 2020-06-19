All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
16015 West Adams Street
16015 West Adams Street

16015 West Adams Street · (480) 568-2666
Location

16015 West Adams Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful upgraded 3 bedroom/2 bath single story home in Goodyear! Located Near Sarival and Van Buren! Large backyard on corner lot give you extra space. Back patio has electric blind to shield the sun for year round enjoyment. Home features travertine and oak laminate flooring throughout, no carpet. Master bedroom and bathroom suite with walk in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. 2 car garage with epoxy coated garage floor for easy cleaning. No pets please.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,753.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16015 West Adams Street have any available units?
16015 West Adams Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16015 West Adams Street have?
Some of 16015 West Adams Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16015 West Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
16015 West Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16015 West Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 16015 West Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16015 West Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 16015 West Adams Street does offer parking.
Does 16015 West Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16015 West Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16015 West Adams Street have a pool?
No, 16015 West Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 16015 West Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 16015 West Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16015 West Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16015 West Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16015 West Adams Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16015 West Adams Street has units with air conditioning.
