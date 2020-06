Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath single level home. Spacious floorpan has just over 2,000 square feet with wood laminate, tile flooring, and neural paint through out. Property has large kitchen with island, and includes all appliances. Large backyard, perfect for entertaining feature beautiful grass space and oversized patio space. Contact us today for a private tour of this amazing home!