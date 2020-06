Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit pool

Spacious single level in great Goodyear neighborhood! Open concept floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, separate family room and a den/office off living room. Enjoy summer fun in the backyard with a sparkling pool (POOL SERVICE INCLUDED) and gas fire pit. Very spacious kitchen with island, walk in pantry and plenty of cabinets. Includes all appliances with gas stove, washer and gas dryer. NO PETS, NO SMOKING.