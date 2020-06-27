All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 PM

15993 W Gibson Lane

15993 West Gibson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15993 West Gibson Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
PARK LOT! Excellent Location! This home is very CLEAN! Great oppurtunity for one of the best selling flooplan's in the area. This home has a HUGE LOT!!!!! & Huge Loft, along with an additional bedroom downstairs. home comes with Washer & Dryer too! Nicely tiled downstairs, with wooden floors upstairs in the loft. Outside the yard is awesome! adjacent to a private green belt. Great Value- New paint, new carpet, new landscaping- home is turn key ready for immediate occupancy! Landlord will not hold home any longer than 10 days,,,need executed lease lease the month of JULY :) requirement: 1st mo rent, security deposit, cleaning deposit, NO PETS. Tahnk you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15993 W Gibson Lane have any available units?
15993 W Gibson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15993 W Gibson Lane have?
Some of 15993 W Gibson Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15993 W Gibson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15993 W Gibson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15993 W Gibson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15993 W Gibson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15993 W Gibson Lane offer parking?
No, 15993 W Gibson Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15993 W Gibson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15993 W Gibson Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15993 W Gibson Lane have a pool?
No, 15993 W Gibson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15993 W Gibson Lane have accessible units?
No, 15993 W Gibson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15993 W Gibson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15993 W Gibson Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15993 W Gibson Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15993 W Gibson Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
