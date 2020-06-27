15993 W Gibson Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

PARK LOT! Excellent Location! This home is very CLEAN! Great oppurtunity for one of the best selling flooplan's in the area. This home has a HUGE LOT!!!!! & Huge Loft, along with an additional bedroom downstairs. home comes with Washer & Dryer too! Nicely tiled downstairs, with wooden floors upstairs in the loft. Outside the yard is awesome! adjacent to a private green belt. Great Value- New paint, new carpet, new landscaping- home is turn key ready for immediate occupancy! Landlord will not hold home any longer than 10 days,,,need executed lease lease the month of JULY :) requirement: 1st mo rent, security deposit, cleaning deposit, NO PETS. Tahnk you.