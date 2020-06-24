All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15676 W VERNON Avenue

15676 West Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15676 West Vernon Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Furnished Rental in the Gated Subdivision of Portales/Palm Valley. Gourmet Kitchen w/Gorgeous Granite countertops. Upgraded Jenn Aire Appls. Gas Cooktop. Maple Cabinets. Staggered Upper Cabinets. Diagonally laid tile. Inlay in Entrance. Stone Archway in Foyer. Gated Courtyard w/Stone Gas Fireplace. Custom Cabinetry in Family Rm w/Surround Sound. Lg Master. Master Bath w/Granite. HUGE Tiled Snail Shower. Dbl Sinks. Huge Walk-in Closet. Queen Bed in Master, Queen Bed in 2nd Bedroom, 2 Twin Beds in Bonus Room. An add'l Room that currently is being used as a Card Room, but could be used as a Den. Hallway Bathroom has Dbl Sinks. This is not only perfect as a vacation rental, but a perfect house for someone who is building a Home or in-between Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15676 W VERNON Avenue have any available units?
15676 W VERNON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15676 W VERNON Avenue have?
Some of 15676 W VERNON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15676 W VERNON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15676 W VERNON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15676 W VERNON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15676 W VERNON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15676 W VERNON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15676 W VERNON Avenue offers parking.
Does 15676 W VERNON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15676 W VERNON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15676 W VERNON Avenue have a pool?
No, 15676 W VERNON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15676 W VERNON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15676 W VERNON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15676 W VERNON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15676 W VERNON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15676 W VERNON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15676 W VERNON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
