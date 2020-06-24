15676 W VERNON Avenue

Amenities

Furnished Rental in the Gated Subdivision of Portales/Palm Valley. Gourmet Kitchen w/Gorgeous Granite countertops. Upgraded Jenn Aire Appls. Gas Cooktop. Maple Cabinets. Staggered Upper Cabinets. Diagonally laid tile. Inlay in Entrance. Stone Archway in Foyer. Gated Courtyard w/Stone Gas Fireplace. Custom Cabinetry in Family Rm w/Surround Sound. Lg Master. Master Bath w/Granite. HUGE Tiled Snail Shower. Dbl Sinks. Huge Walk-in Closet. Queen Bed in Master, Queen Bed in 2nd Bedroom, 2 Twin Beds in Bonus Room. An add'l Room that currently is being used as a Card Room, but could be used as a Den. Hallway Bathroom has Dbl Sinks. This is not only perfect as a vacation rental, but a perfect house for someone who is building a Home or in-between Homes.