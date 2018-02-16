All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

15581 W MACKENZIE Drive

15581 West Mackenzie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15581 West Mackenzie Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Palm Valley rental home! This 1863 sq ft single level home features a spacious den and a split master bedroom floor plan. Inside there is neutral tile in all of the wet areas and hallways as well as two tone painted walls. The large kitchen features 42'' upper cabinets, a large island and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. The family room has built in speakers and the master bathroom has a separate tub and shower. Outside the backyard features a covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping. This home is just a few blocks from Mabel Padgett Elementary School. Come see this great home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive have any available units?
15581 W MACKENZIE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive have?
Some of 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15581 W MACKENZIE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive offers parking.
Does 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive have a pool?
No, 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive have accessible units?
No, 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15581 W MACKENZIE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
