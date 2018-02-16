15581 W MACKENZIE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Palm Valley rental home! This 1863 sq ft single level home features a spacious den and a split master bedroom floor plan. Inside there is neutral tile in all of the wet areas and hallways as well as two tone painted walls. The large kitchen features 42'' upper cabinets, a large island and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. The family room has built in speakers and the master bathroom has a separate tub and shower. Outside the backyard features a covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping. This home is just a few blocks from Mabel Padgett Elementary School. Come see this great home today.