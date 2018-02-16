15561 W WESTVIEW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The Home offers a great room concept with open dining area, eat-in kitchen, and large breakfast bar. With tile throughout all main living areas. A large master bedroom with a private master bathroom that has a separate walk in shower and tub, and a walk-in closet. It has 3 bedrooms, plus an enclosed double door den, that can serve as a fourth room or office. The kitchen range and dryer are gas to save on summer energy costs. It has plenty of parking spaces with a double car and seperate single car garage. The beautiful cul-de-sac home is near the coveted Mabel Padgett Elementary, which is part of the ''A'' rated Litchfield Elementary School District. It is close to shopping, entertainment and offers convenient access to the I-10 & 303 freeways.