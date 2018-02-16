All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:55 AM

15561 W WESTVIEW Drive

15561 West Westview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15561 West Westview Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Home offers a great room concept with open dining area, eat-in kitchen, and large breakfast bar. With tile throughout all main living areas. A large master bedroom with a private master bathroom that has a separate walk in shower and tub, and a walk-in closet. It has 3 bedrooms, plus an enclosed double door den, that can serve as a fourth room or office. The kitchen range and dryer are gas to save on summer energy costs. It has plenty of parking spaces with a double car and seperate single car garage. The beautiful cul-de-sac home is near the coveted Mabel Padgett Elementary, which is part of the ''A'' rated Litchfield Elementary School District. It is close to shopping, entertainment and offers convenient access to the I-10 & 303 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive have any available units?
15561 W WESTVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive have?
Some of 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15561 W WESTVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15561 W WESTVIEW Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
