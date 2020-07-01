15547 W Meade Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool hot tub

COMMUNITY POOL! Move into this beautiful home at a very attractive rent. Close to elementary school and playground. Grocery stores, Super Wal-Mart and new facilities going in on a daily basis! Close to I-10 and within commuting distance to Luke AFB. Check out the community pool and spa. Estrella Mountain Ranch and its popular Golf Course just a drive up the mountain. Goodyear Spring training grounds very close by. Tenant to verify school information and room sizes and application processing fees. Tenants rights- Showing by appointment only.