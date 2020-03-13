15410 W Amelia Dr

Amenities

Great 2/2 home in Pebble Creek subdivision in Goodyear! - Currently Pebble Creeks is allowing residents of at least 40 years of age to reside in this gated and guarded resort style community! Tennis, Golf, Pickle Ball, Book Clubs, Mah-jongg, or relax by the pool, whatever you love to do, you will find it here! Topaz Model with North/South exposure! 2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, plus a den. Kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, tile floors, all appliances are included, and Plantation shutters too!! Spacious Master Bath with Double Sinks & Shower. Large Inside laundry including washer/dryer. Extensive Covered Patio with large lot with partial block fence. Rent also includes landscaping! This home has been exceptionally cared for by the owner and it shows! Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee, $1600 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. No cats



No Cats Allowed



