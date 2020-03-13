All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15410 W Amelia Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15410 W Amelia Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15410 W Amelia Dr

15410 West Amelia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15410 West Amelia Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Great 2/2 home in Pebble Creek subdivision in Goodyear! - Currently Pebble Creeks is allowing residents of at least 40 years of age to reside in this gated and guarded resort style community! Tennis, Golf, Pickle Ball, Book Clubs, Mah-jongg, or relax by the pool, whatever you love to do, you will find it here! Topaz Model with North/South exposure! 2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, plus a den. Kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, tile floors, all appliances are included, and Plantation shutters too!! Spacious Master Bath with Double Sinks & Shower. Large Inside laundry including washer/dryer. Extensive Covered Patio with large lot with partial block fence. Rent also includes landscaping! This home has been exceptionally cared for by the owner and it shows! Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee, $1600 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. No cats

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4673149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15410 W Amelia Dr have any available units?
15410 W Amelia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15410 W Amelia Dr have?
Some of 15410 W Amelia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15410 W Amelia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15410 W Amelia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15410 W Amelia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15410 W Amelia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15410 W Amelia Dr offer parking?
No, 15410 W Amelia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15410 W Amelia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15410 W Amelia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15410 W Amelia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15410 W Amelia Dr has a pool.
Does 15410 W Amelia Dr have accessible units?
No, 15410 W Amelia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15410 W Amelia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15410 W Amelia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15410 W Amelia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15410 W Amelia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College