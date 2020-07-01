All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15398 W Mackenzie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15398 W Mackenzie Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 5:25 PM

15398 W Mackenzie Drive

15398 West Mackenzie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15398 West Mackenzie Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bathroom in the Palm Valley Community. Kitchen has granite undermount sink. Stainless appliances. Washer/Dryer included. Large master suite with separate tub/shower. Inviting backyard with covered patio. Pet rent is $25.00 a month with Owner approved pet. Water company is Liberty private water company. Please email me with any questions or for application and or pet registration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15398 W Mackenzie Drive have any available units?
15398 W Mackenzie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15398 W Mackenzie Drive have?
Some of 15398 W Mackenzie Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15398 W Mackenzie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15398 W Mackenzie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15398 W Mackenzie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15398 W Mackenzie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15398 W Mackenzie Drive offer parking?
No, 15398 W Mackenzie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15398 W Mackenzie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15398 W Mackenzie Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15398 W Mackenzie Drive have a pool?
No, 15398 W Mackenzie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15398 W Mackenzie Drive have accessible units?
No, 15398 W Mackenzie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15398 W Mackenzie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15398 W Mackenzie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15398 W Mackenzie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15398 W Mackenzie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College