15398 W Mackenzie Drive

4 bedroom 2 bathroom in the Palm Valley Community. Kitchen has granite undermount sink. Stainless appliances. Washer/Dryer included. Large master suite with separate tub/shower. Inviting backyard with covered patio. Pet rent is $25.00 a month with Owner approved pet. Water company is Liberty private water company. Please email me with any questions or for application and or pet registration.