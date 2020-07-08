All apartments in Goodyear
15290 W Jackson St
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

15290 W Jackson St

15290 West Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

15290 West Jackson Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Centerra

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Location Location Location! - New paint and new flooring just installed. Centerra Community of Goodyear, near ball fields, parks, schools, shopping, easy freeway access and essential services. Home Features the Following: Approx. 1271SF ~ 3BR/2BA ~ 9' Flat Ceilings ~ Gourmet Kitchen W/ Top-of-the-Line Appliances & Plenty of Cabinetry ~ Eat-In Kitchen ~ Master Suite W/ Walk-in Closet ~ All Decked Out in Designer Neutral Colors ~ Entertainment Sized Covered Patio ~ $1300 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS (new flooring), Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee, Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5737721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15290 W Jackson St have any available units?
15290 W Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 15290 W Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
15290 W Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15290 W Jackson St pet-friendly?
No, 15290 W Jackson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15290 W Jackson St offer parking?
No, 15290 W Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 15290 W Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15290 W Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15290 W Jackson St have a pool?
No, 15290 W Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 15290 W Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 15290 W Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 15290 W Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15290 W Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15290 W Jackson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15290 W Jackson St does not have units with air conditioning.

