15290 W Jackson St

Location Location Location! - New paint and new flooring just installed. Centerra Community of Goodyear, near ball fields, parks, schools, shopping, easy freeway access and essential services. Home Features the Following: Approx. 1271SF ~ 3BR/2BA ~ 9' Flat Ceilings ~ Gourmet Kitchen W/ Top-of-the-Line Appliances & Plenty of Cabinetry ~ Eat-In Kitchen ~ Master Suite W/ Walk-in Closet ~ All Decked Out in Designer Neutral Colors ~ Entertainment Sized Covered Patio ~ $1300 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS (new flooring), Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee, Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.



