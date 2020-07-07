All apartments in Goodyear
15288 W. Edgemont Ave.

15288 West Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15288 West Edgemont Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
game room
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9842ea30a0 ---- Huge 2 story with pool! Home has new carpet and is tiled in the kitchen in the living and dining room. Kitchen had upgraded maple cabinets and granite counter tops. Master bedroom is down stairs and features a garden tub with separate tub. This home offers a large living room and family room with and additional bonus game room upstairs. A must see. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. have any available units?
15288 W. Edgemont Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. have?
Some of 15288 W. Edgemont Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
15288 W. Edgemont Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. offer parking?
No, 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. has a pool.
Does 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. have accessible units?
No, 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15288 W. Edgemont Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

