15288 W. Edgemont Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9842ea30a0 ---- Huge 2 story with pool! Home has new carpet and is tiled in the kitchen in the living and dining room. Kitchen had upgraded maple cabinets and granite counter tops. Master bedroom is down stairs and features a garden tub with separate tub. This home offers a large living room and family room with and additional bonus game room upstairs. A must see. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.