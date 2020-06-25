15270 W Jefferson St

Amenities

Great family home in Centerra with SOLAR all hard flooring, NO CARPET to clean!!!! Kitchen has all appliances, granite counter tops, island and dining area which opens to the great room. This is a desirable split floor plan. The master suite has dual sink vanity, custom tile accents, separate walk in shower and garden tub, large walk in closet. Great access to I-10 , ballparks, shopping and restaurants! App Fee $55 per adult, $150 one time set up fee, Rent $1400, Sec Dep $1400. Text TERESA at 602-999-6890. Listed by Renter's Warehouse.