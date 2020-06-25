All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated July 4 2019 at 3:56 PM

15270 W Jefferson St

15270 West Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

15270 West Jefferson Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Centerra

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
bathtub
carpet
Great family home in Centerra with SOLAR all hard flooring, NO CARPET to clean!!!! Kitchen has all appliances, granite counter tops, island and dining area which opens to the great room. This is a desirable split floor plan. The master suite has dual sink vanity, custom tile accents, separate walk in shower and garden tub, large walk in closet. Great access to I-10 , ballparks, shopping and restaurants! App Fee $55 per adult, $150 one time set up fee, Rent $1400, Sec Dep $1400. Text TERESA at 602-999-6890. Listed by Renter's Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15270 W Jefferson St have any available units?
15270 W Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15270 W Jefferson St have?
Some of 15270 W Jefferson St's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15270 W Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
15270 W Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15270 W Jefferson St pet-friendly?
No, 15270 W Jefferson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15270 W Jefferson St offer parking?
No, 15270 W Jefferson St does not offer parking.
Does 15270 W Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15270 W Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15270 W Jefferson St have a pool?
Yes, 15270 W Jefferson St has a pool.
Does 15270 W Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 15270 W Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 15270 W Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15270 W Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15270 W Jefferson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15270 W Jefferson St does not have units with air conditioning.
