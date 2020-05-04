15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home features an open formal living & dining room. You'll love the kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and matching island, pantry and stainless steel appliances, this kitchen opens up to the family room. The split master bedroom features a sitting area, walk in closet, dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Tall French doors take you to the extended patio area, finished shed that matches the house, 2 side gates for this yard (4' and 8'). This home is located close to major freeways, schools, hospitals, restaurants and entertainment.