Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue

15253 West Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15253 West Edgemont Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home features an open formal living & dining room. You'll love the kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and matching island, pantry and stainless steel appliances, this kitchen opens up to the family room. The split master bedroom features a sitting area, walk in closet, dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Tall French doors take you to the extended patio area, finished shed that matches the house, 2 side gates for this yard (4' and 8'). This home is located close to major freeways, schools, hospitals, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue have any available units?
15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue have?
Some of 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue offer parking?
No, 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15253 W EDGEMONT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

