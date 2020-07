Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

Cute Goodyear Home - Popular split bedroom floor plan with 3 bedrooms + den, wood look tile floors, large Master with walk-in closet. A few minor repairs, cleanup and yard work is needed but this will all be taken care of soon and the property should be ready for move-in by 2/8/2019, maybe sooner.



(RLNE4684280)